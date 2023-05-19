Passing of TV Icon and Esteemed KSL News Anchor, Dick Nourse

Dick Nourse Obituary: Remembering a TV Legend

Early Life and Career

Dick Nourse, a beloved anchor and reporter who spent over four decades at KSL-TV, passed away on October 20, 2021, at the age of 79. Nourse was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1942, and grew up with a passion for news and broadcasting. He graduated from Olympus High School and later attended the University of Utah, where he earned a degree in communications.

Nourse began his career in broadcasting as a radio announcer and disc jockey in the 1960s, working at several stations throughout Utah and Idaho. He made the transition to television in 1970 when he joined KSL-TV as a general assignment reporter. Nourse quickly distinguished himself as a skilled journalist and storyteller, covering a wide range of topics from politics and crime to human interest and sports.

KSL-TV Career

Over the next four decades, Nourse became a fixture at KSL-TV, anchoring the station’s evening newscasts and hosting popular programs like “Newswatch 5” and “Sunday Edition.” He also covered some of the biggest news events of the era, including the Teton Dam disaster, the Jonestown massacre, and the Challenger space shuttle explosion.

Nourse was renowned for his calm, reassuring presence on the air, as well as his deep knowledge of the community he served. He was respected by his colleagues for his professionalism and dedication to the craft of journalism, and beloved by viewers for his warmth and kindness.

Legacy and Impact

Nourse’s impact on the world of broadcasting and the community he served cannot be overstated. He was a mentor and role model to many aspiring journalists, and his dedication to the highest standards of journalism set a standard for others to follow. Nourse was also a tireless advocate for various charitable causes, including the Utah Food Bank, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

In recognition of his contributions to journalism and the community, Nourse received numerous honors and awards throughout his career, including induction into the Utah Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Final Thoughts

Dick Nourse’s passing is a loss not only to his family, friends, and colleagues but to the entire community he served. His legacy as a TV legend and a compassionate human being will live on for generations to come. As one viewer put it, “Dick Nourse was more than just an anchor. He was a friend who we welcomed into our homes every night.” Rest in peace, Dick. You will be missed.

