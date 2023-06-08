Passing of Tyler Mongerson, Renowned Western Bronze Expert and Obituary with Cause of Death Disclosed

Obituary for Tyler Mongerson, Expert in Historic Western Bronzes

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tyler Mongerson, a renowned expert in historic Western bronzes. Tyler passed away on August 12th, 2021 at the age of 64.

Tyler had a passion for Western art and was considered one of the foremost experts in the field. He was well-known for his extensive knowledge of bronze sculptures and his ability to identify and authenticate works from some of the most famous Western artists.

Throughout his career, Tyler made significant contributions to the world of Western art. His expertise and dedication to the field were unparalleled, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues and friends.

The cause of Tyler’s death has not been made public at this time.

We extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. His legacy in the world of Western art will live on and continue to inspire future generations.

