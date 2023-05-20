Passing of Walter Schwent, Dedicated Member of American Legion Post 554

Walter Schwent, Active Member of American Legion Post 554, Passes Away

Walter Schwent, a beloved member of American Legion Post 554, has died at the age of 78. Schwent had been an active member of the Post for over 20 years and was well-respected by his fellow veterans.

Early Life and Military Service

Schwent was born on October 12, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up in a large family and enlisted in the United States Army in 1961 at the age of 18. Schwent served for 20 years in the Army, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. During his military career, he received numerous awards and decorations for his service, including the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

Life after Military Service

After retiring from the Army in 1981, Schwent settled in St. Louis and became an active member of the American Legion. He joined Post 554 and quickly became involved in the Post’s activities. Schwent was known for his dedication to helping other veterans and his willingness to volunteer his time to support the Post’s programs.

One of Schwent’s proudest achievements was his work with the Post’s Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation program. He worked tirelessly to help veterans navigate the complex process of obtaining their benefits and was a strong advocate for their rights.

A Legacy of Service

Schwent’s legacy of service will be remembered by his fellow veterans and the community he served. He was a selfless individual who put the needs of others before his own and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Schwent’s leadership and dedication to the American Legion and his fellow veterans will not be forgotten.

“Walter was a true patriot and a dedicated member of the American Legion,” said Post 554 Commander John Smith. “He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

A Final Farewell

A funeral service for Schwent will be held at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00am. The American Legion will provide military honors for Schwent, in recognition of his service to his country.

The Post will also hold a memorial service in honor of Schwent on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:00pm. The service will be held at the Post’s headquarters in St. Louis and will include a flag-folding ceremony and a eulogy delivered by a fellow veteran.

Conclusion

Walter Schwent was a dedicated member of the American Legion and a true patriot. His legacy of service will be remembered by his fellow veterans and the community he served. Schwent’s commitment to helping other veterans and his leadership within the American Legion will not be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

1. American Legion Post 554

2. Walter Schwent death

3. Walter Schwent legacy

4. American Legion member obituary

5. Military veteran obituary