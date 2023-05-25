Passing of World War Veteran and SAS Pioneer Alec Borrie with Cause of Death Disclosed

World War Veteran & SAS pioneer Alec Borrie Has Passed Away

The world lost a true hero on July 9, 2021, with the passing of Alec Borrie, a World War II veteran and SAS pioneer. He was 101 years old. Born in 1919, Borrie was a true inspiration to many, and his legacy will live on forever.

Early Life and Military Service

Alec Borrie was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and joined the British Army in 1939 at the age of 20. During World War II, he served in the Middle East and North Africa, where he was captured by the Germans and spent three years as a prisoner of war.

Post-War Career

After the war, Borrie joined the SAS (Special Air Service), a special forces unit of the British Army, where he became a pioneer in the field. He served with the SAS for 16 years, during which time he played a key role in operations in Malaya, Borneo, and Oman.

Legacy

Alec Borrie’s legacy is one of bravery, courage, and selflessness. He was a true hero who dedicated his life to serving his country and fighting for freedom. His contributions to the SAS were invaluable, and he will always be remembered as one of its pioneers.

Death Cause Revealed

It has been revealed that Alec Borrie passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Herefordshire, England. His family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support and love they have received from around the world.

Tributes and Condolences

Following the news of his passing, tributes and condolences poured in from around the world. Many people took to social media to express their gratitude and respect for Borrie, with one user writing, “We have lost a true hero today. Rest in peace, Alec Borrie.”

Another user wrote, “Alec Borrie was a true inspiration to us all. His legacy will live on forever, and he will always be remembered as a hero.”

Final Thoughts

Alec Borrie was a true hero who dedicated his life to serving his country and fighting for freedom. His contributions to the SAS and his bravery during World War II will always be remembered. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever.

