“Pasta e Patate Recipe”: Jacob Kenedy’s Pasta e Patate Recipe: A Delicious Combination of Pasta and Potatoes

The Simple Delight of Pasta and Potatoes

Pasta is a beloved dish worldwide, and there are countless variations of it. From spaghetti to lasagna, every region and culture has their own take on this versatile carb. However, there is one particular pasta dish that is often overlooked but is just as delicious: pasta and potatoes.

Pasta and potatoes belong to a family of pasta dishes that are cooked with another starch, such as pasta with beans, lentils, or chickpeas. Traditionally, this dish is prepared with a sofrito, where the potato is cooked with a little tomato to create a stew, in which the pasta is finally braised. However, chef-owner of Bocca di Lupo, London W1, Jacob Kenedy, has a simpler, more delicate version that is equally beguiling.

To make Kenedy’s version of pasta and potatoes, start by peeling and dicing 400g of yellow or white-fleshed potatoes into 5mm cubes. Set a large pan of well-salted water (10g salt per litre) on to boil. If you diced accurately, the potato will take 8-10 minutes to cook until slightly mushy, completely tender, but not quite disintegrating. If you’re unsure, test a few cubes in the water before proceeding.

Depending on the cooking time of the pasta, add the pasta and potatoes in order to the water, so they will both be cooked at the same time (the pasta al dente, the potato completely soft). If you are feeling less gung-ho, you could cook the potato first, drain it, and keep it warm while the pasta cooks.

While the pasta and potatoes are cooking, mix 100ml of excellent extra virgin olive oil, ½ tsp of ground black pepper, and a sprig of rosemary, basil, oregano, fennel fronds, or sage, chopped, in a metal bowl. If the bowl fits, warm them together over the water as the pasta cooks. Don’t let the water boil over.

Once the pasta and potatoes are cooked, drain them, reserving some of the cooking water, and add them to the bowl of oil. Toss vigorously, adding splashes of pasta water so some of the potato starts to break down and form an emulsified sauce. This will create a creamy, flavorful coating that will enhance the pasta’s taste.

Serve immediately, with a little grated pecorino romano or parmesan on top if you like. This dish is simple, earthy, and delightful, and it will make you wonder why you haven’t tried it before.

In conclusion, pasta and potatoes might not be the first pasta dish that comes to mind, but it’s a delicious one that is worth trying. Kenedy’s version is easy to make and has a delicate flavor that will leave you wanting more. So, next time you’re unsure what to cook for dinner, give pasta and potatoes a try. You won’t regret it.

Italian Cuisine Comfort Food Vegetarian Pasta Starchy Side Dish Italian-American Recipes

News Source : Jacob Kenedy

Source Link :Recipe for pasta and potatoes – pasta e patate – by Jacob Kenedy | Pasta/