“Pasta Primavera recipe”: Modern Daily Knitting’s Recipe File: A Delicious Pasta Primavera Dish

Pasta Primavera Recipe: A Quick and Easy Springtime Favorite

Pasta Primavera is a favorite dish for many families during the springtime when fresh vegetables are in abundance. Once a popular menu item in restaurants during the 80s, this dish is now a go-to recipe for anyone looking for a bright and quick bowl of spaghetti. Here is Sarah’s recipe for a delicious Pasta Primavera that can be prepared in just 15 minutes.

Ingredients

1 pound spaghetti

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter

Salt and pepper

½ small white onion or 2 leeks—white parts only—thinly sliced

1 bunch asparagus, peeled and sliced on the diagonal

2 cups shelled peas, thawed from frozen are fine too

Zest of 1 lemon

½ cup of cream

A large handful of soft herbs, such as parsley, chives, chervil, tarragon—chopped fine

1 cup parmesan, grated

Preparation

Bring a large pot of water to boil for the spaghetti. Once it’s boiling, salt the water and stir in the pasta. (If you’re measuring: One quart of water, one Tablespoon of salt for 1 pound of pasta.) Proceed to the sauce while the pasta cooks. In a sauté pan large enough to hold the pasta for tossing at the end, bring the butter and ½ cup of water to a simmer. Season with salt (a teaspoon if you’re measuring) and pepper to taste. Add the onion, asparagus, and peas and simmer gently until almost tender, 3–4 minutes. Stir in the lemon zest, herbs, and cream. Turn off the heat and taste for seasoning. As soon as the pasta is al dente, reserve 1 cup of pasta water and drain the pasta. Add the pasta immediately to the vegetables and stir to combine. Tongs work very well for this. Add the cheese and stir. Add reserved pasta water if you think the sauce needs it, a bit at a time. Serve immediately. Serves 4–6.

A note about asparagus: Trim away about a half inch from the bottoms and then peel the bottom third of the stalk. Peel by laying the stalk flat on a cutting board, peeling with a typical vegetable peeler or a sharp paring knife. This is worth the small effort as you can now cook your asparagus to a bright green al dente, 2 minutes tops.

