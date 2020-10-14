Pastor Angela Hooks Death – Dead :Angela Hooks Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Pastor Angela Hooks has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
"Beverly Powell on Twitter: "My heart was saddened at the news of the passing of Pastor Angela Hooks. I spoke with my Pastor Kenya May on last evening. She was a sweet woman of God. My prayers are with her family, church family and jurisdiction during their our of bereavement."
Tributes
My heart was saddened at the news of the passing of Pastor Angela Hooks. I spoke with my Pastor Kenya May on last evening.
She was a sweet woman of God. My prayers are with her family, church family and jurisdiction during their our of bereavement. pic.twitter.com/TKwxfHkGUv
— Beverly Powell (@Beverlee50) October 14, 2020
