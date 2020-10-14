Pastor Angela Hooks Death – Dead :Angela Hooks Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 14, 2020
0 Comment

Pastor Angela Hooks Death – Dead :Angela Hooks Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Pastor Angela Hooks has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Beverly Powell on Twitter: “My heart was saddened at the news of the passing of Pastor Angela Hooks. I spoke with my Pastor Kenya May on last evening. She was a sweet woman of God. My prayers are with her family, church family and jurisdiction during their our of bereavement.”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.