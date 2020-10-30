Pastor Lionel Hunter Death -Dead : Lionel Hunter has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Pastor Lionel Hunter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 28, 2020.

My SWEEP Life 19 hrs · SWEEP family It is with sadness but also jubilant joy that I have to inform you of the passing of Pastor Lionel Hunter who has gone to be with our Lord. This mighty warrior and general has obeyed and served his Commander with excellence and shall not be forgotten, as we not only admire but also strive to follow and live as bravely and courageous as our brother during his life here on earth. Our hearts and prayers are with Shereen and the children as we mourn not as those who do not have hope but placing our faith and trust in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and being comforted by His precious Holy Spirit. In His love Past Andr

Sharon Abdool wrote

My deepest sympathies with the family may the spirit of God comfort you,great loss in the APBR world you where great rolemodel for my son RIP Pastor Hunter

Pat Radford wrote

Our sincerest condolences to Shereen and family we will always remember Lionel as a champion for Jesus and a man who touched many lives our prayers are with you🙏

Maureen Scott wrote

My condolences to the family in the loss of Pst Hunter. My God comfort you and give you peace.

Sammy Naidoo wrote

Our prayers and sincere condolences to the Hunter family may God give you strength in your time of mourning.

Sophia Coetzer wrote

I never knew him well… It is not easy.

Praying for our LORD to comfort you… 🙏🙏

Rochelle Pike wrote

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was a great inspiration. He will be greatly missed!

Andre van der Merwe wrote

RESPECT. RIP LIONEL HUNTER

A LEGEND HAS CROSSED THE BRIDGE AND THE SOUTH MOURNS HIS DEPARTURE.

Lionel passed away after succumbing in his hardest fight against cancer.

NOT A MAN OF MANY WORDS. WHEN YOU SPOKE, THEY LISTENED.

ARRIVEDERCI LIONEL. CONDOLENCE TO THE FAMILY AND THE MANY BEREAVED