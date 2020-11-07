Pastor Willie James Campbell Death -Dead : Bishop Willie James Campbell has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Bishop Willie James Campbell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

WGN TV 5 hrs · Bishop Willie James Campbell has died, according to a Facebook post by his wife.

His death was confirmed also by Pastor John Hannah

I could never write a post to express my thoughts and the love in my heart for Bishop Willie James Campbell. I am… Posted by Pastor John F. Hannah on Saturday, November 7, 2020

Tributes

Rose Petal wrote

Our sincere condolences and prayers are with you. May the GOD of all comfort be with you Pastor Hannah and Bishop Campbell’s family.

Jean Stewart wrote

I don’t know you personally Pastor Hannah but I follow your ministry and therefore I know what Bishop Campbell meant to you. I live in Minnesota but I’m from Gary Indiana and a group of us visited his church almost every Sunday evening for many years.

Bishop Campbell invited us to minister at his church (James Grear and Company.) As a teen, I listened to his radio broadcast on Saturday night while mom was cooking Sunday’s dinner. I’ve been around and known Bishop Campbell for a very long time. RIH/Good and Faithful Servant.

Resharra Briscoe wrote

Omg I grew up in his church and remember you two oh so well prayers to you and his family

Ashton Weatherspoon wrote

My sincere condolences and prayers to his family and to you and yours as well.

Cassandra Edwards wrote

Yes sir, not only are we praying for Pastor Campbell’s family. But I’m praying for you. How well we know the feeling in the loss of Rev. Evans. Be at peace Sir, Blessings.

Anitera Raquel Newell wrote

Praying for you Pastor Hannah as well as for the family.. the body of Christ has been hit yet again

Oscar O Harmon Jr. wrote

…u stood in front of a gun for him. i know you loved him. rest in Power Bishop W James Campbell

Cheryl Angela Grace wrote

My condolences and prayers of comfort to you Pastor Hannah! I remember you telling the interesting story of your relationship with Bishop Campbell! Be encouraged!,.

Zandra Gilliam wrote

Lifting you Pastor Hannah and Pastor Campbell family up in prayer. Comfort Saint James of God in Christ . Well done Faithful SERVANT receive your REST