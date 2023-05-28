pastry perfectionists: Pastry Perfectionist-Inspired Recipe: Tried and Tested – The Irish Times

The Perfect Summer Tartlet: A Guide to Pastry, Filling, and Glaze

When it comes to dessert, few things are more satisfying than a perfectly crafted fruit tartlet. The combination of crisp pastry, velvety filling, and glossy glaze is sure to impress any guest, and the possibilities for flavor combinations are endless. Whether you prefer classic French-style tartlets or more contemporary galette-style pastries, there is a recipe out there to suit your tastes. In this article, we will explore the key components of the perfect summer tartlet, from the pastry to the filling to the glaze.

Pastry

The first and most important component of any tartlet is the pastry. While there are many different types of pastry that can be used for tartlets, the most popular choice is a sweet shortcrust pastry. This can either be pâte sablée or pâte sucrée, both of which are similar in ingredients but differ in mixing methods.

Pâte sablée is a rich, sandy textured pastry that is made by rubbing butter into dry ingredients before bringing the dough together with an egg or yolk. Pâte sucrée, on the other hand, is a sweeter, lighter pastry that is mixed like a traditional shortcrust pastry. Both types of pastry can be tricky to work with due to their high fat content, so it’s important to roll them out quickly and chill them before blind baking.

If you prefer a different type of pastry for your tartlets, puff pastry can also be used in a free-form galette-style tartlet. However, if you’re looking for a gluten-free option, JR Ryall’s almond tartlets use a simple three-ingredient almond pastry that pairs perfectly with fresh raspberries.

Filling

Once you’ve chosen your pastry, it’s time to move on to the filling. The most classic French-style tartlets are filled with a vanilla crème patissière, which is a smooth, velvety custard made with egg yolks, sugar, milk, and vanilla. This is then topped with fresh berries and glazed with redcurrant jelly, creating a delicious contrast between the buttery pastry and the sweet, tangy filling.

For a more contemporary twist on the classic fruit tartlet, Claire Ptak’s fig tartlets with crushed almond frangipane are a delicious option. The frangipane is made with roughly chopped almonds (with skin on) for added texture, and the figs bake into the filling for a truly decadent dessert.

If you prefer a tartlet with a little more acidity, Michel Roux’s apple and passionfruit tartlets are a great choice. These are filled with crème pat and apples on top, and passionfruit seeds are scattered over the top after baking for added flavor and texture.

For a simpler, more nostalgic tartlet, Natalie Paull’s two-bite jammy tartlets are sure to please. These are made with homemade sweet pastry and homemade jam, and are the perfect way to use up any leftover pastry or jam you may have.

Glaze

Last but not least, the glaze is what gives your tartlet that professional finish. The classic French-style tartlets use a redcurrant glaze, which is made by heating redcurrant jelly and brushing it over the top of the tartlet while it’s still warm. This creates a glossy, shiny finish that is both beautiful and delicious.

If you prefer a different type of glaze, there are plenty of options to choose from. You could use a simple sugar syrup, a fruit coulis, or even melted chocolate for a decadent finish.

In conclusion, the perfect summer tartlet is a combination of crisp pastry, velvety filling, and glossy glaze. Whether you prefer a classic French-style tartlet or a more contemporary option, there is a recipe out there to suit your tastes. By following these tips for pastry, filling, and glaze, you’ll be well on your way to creating the perfect dessert for any occasion.

