Pat Barry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Pat Barry has Died .

Pat Barry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

The news that one of my dearest friends #patbarry passed today has made me so saddened and his memories and sense of humor will live with me and everyone who ever met the Big Kid. My heart is sore

Johnny Bench @JohnnyBench_5 The news that one of my dearest friends #patbarry passed today has made me so saddened and his memories and sense of humor will live with me and everyone who ever met the Big Kid. My heart is sore

Tributes

Scott Evans Littleton

RIP Pat Barry who passed away from Covid-19 complications. He was definitely an influence in my path in radio and media. I would talk to Pat every Friday after school giving him the weather conditions at my house in Maysville as a News 5 Weather Watcher. Here is my debut on channel 5. Rest in peace Pat.

Darryl Parks

This is so sad. A great guy. A great broadcaster. Rest In Peace Pat. It was an honor to have worked with you, share a mic and to have known you.

Matt Steinmann

Former Cincinnati TV and radio personality, Pat Barry has passed away.

Michael Morris

Springfield Shawnee High Class of ‘69 grad. Destined to be in the broadcasting business. RIP.

Matt Deepe

RIP Pat. I grew up listening to and watching your weather forecasts. You will be missed.

Matt Richards

Dang. That sucks. I used to love seeing and listening to him. Rest in heaven sir.

Guy Wetsig

Prayers to the family used to love listening to Bill Cunningham on WLW talk and poke fun at one another…

Alan Furst

Sorry to hear of his passing. He was always fun when stopped by WLW.

Paula Nufrio Elicker

I am very sorry to hear this. I remember watching him growing up. to his friends and family.