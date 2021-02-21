Pat Berry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pat Berry has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021
Pat Berry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
Rich Marino shared a link. 6h · Somewhat Sarasota related… Pat Berry has died. You may recall he voice-tracked middays on Oldies 108 WSRZ in the mid ’00s, even though he was based in Cincinnati where he enjoyed a long career. Before that he actually did spend some physical time here in Florida. He hosted a shift on Tampa’s WYNF (Y95) circa 1979-1980.
