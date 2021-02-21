Pat Berry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pat Berry has Died.

By | February 21, 2021
0 Comment

Pat Berry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pat Berry has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021

Pat Berry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Rich Marino shared a link. 6h  · Somewhat Sarasota related… Pat Berry has died. You may recall he voice-tracked middays on Oldies 108 WSRZ in the mid ’00s, even though he was based in Cincinnati where he enjoyed a long career. Before that he actually did spend some physical time here in Florida. He hosted a shift on Tampa’s WYNF (Y95) circa 1979-1980.

Source: (1) Sarasota Radio & TV Memories – Past & Present | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. 
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.