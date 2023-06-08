Pat Cooper, actor known for roles in ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Analyze This’, passes away at age 93.

Pat Cooper, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Analyze This’ star, dies at 93

Comedian and actor Pat Cooper, known for his roles in hit TV shows like ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Analyse This’, passed away at the age of 93. Cooper’s son, Michael, confirmed the news on Friday, stating that his father had died peacefully in his sleep.

Cooper was a regular on the comedy circuit for decades, known for his sharp wit and acerbic humor. He appeared on numerous TV shows throughout his career, including ‘The Jackie Gleason Show’, ‘The Dean Martin Show’, and ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’.

In addition to his TV work, Cooper also found success on the big screen, with memorable roles in movies like ‘Analyze This’ and ‘Analyze That’. He was a beloved figure in the comedy world and will be sorely missed by his fans and colleagues alike.

Pat Cooper death Seinfeld actor Pat Cooper Analyze This star Pat Cooper Pat Cooper career highlights Pat Cooper legacy