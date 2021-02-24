Pat Fargnoli Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Pat Fargnoli has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Today, we mourn the loss–and celebrate the life–of Pat Fargnoli, who served as NH Poet Laureate from 2006-2009. Her talent and passion be missed. “I’ve kept those moments close for years in my memory,

the way I hold onto what’s beautiful and a joy…” https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/hartfordcourant/obituary.aspx?n=patricia-fargnoli&pid=197811805&fhid=4635

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.