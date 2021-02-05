Pat Filien Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach of Bryant & Stratton College has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021

Pat Filien has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Pat Filien – believed to be 58, Died Feb 4 (today). Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach, Bryant & Stratton College, Albany, NY. Always upbeat. "The world lost the brightest smile." Leaves behind a wife and 2 children.@CDCDirector @DrBidenhttps://t.co/nHDYyJxhNM pic.twitter.com/W7oFCJBrmh — School Personnel Lost To Covid (@LostToCovid) February 5, 2021

NOTICE.

Tributes

———————— –

Mike Graney

Just heard the news and I’m still numb. We recruited Pat Filien from NYC to play basketball at St Rose in the early ‘90s. When he said yes to us, the whole program knew we got a winner. On and off the court. He fell in love with this area and never really left. I always looked forward to seeing him and his big smile during the basketball season. We were all proud of him building his own program the last few years here in the 518. Thoughts and prayers to his family. RIP my man.

Corey Green

Spot on Graney. I saw him a lot over the past couple years at AAU or St Rose Events. Every time just a big smile and always had the most positive attitude.

Craig Tynan

Tough loss for sure. We could use more like him in our world.

Peter N Jennifer Strand

So sorry. He was a great coach and person. May he Rest In Peace.

Sean Gaffney

RIP Pat, he was my favorite coach when I attended St Rose basketball camp

Chris Koch

When Pat entered a place, the energy went up a notch. That bear hug, and that smile. When Pat was with you, doing great things and having fun were two of the outcomes.

Rocco Bianchino

What happened to coach? He was one of my favorite coaches I ever played for. I’m sick!

Marty McGraw

So sad. Great picture that captures his personality. My son coached his daughter at Columbia HS. RIP.