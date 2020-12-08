Pat Gray Death -Dead – Obituary : Legendary WBRC FOX6 News broadcaster Pat Gray has Died .
Legendary WBRC FOX6 News broadcaster Pat Gray has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Legendary WBRC FOX6 News broadcaster Pat Gray has died. She was one of the best.
–>https://t.co/VNTNGkMeQP pic.twitter.com/pXb3SmBQw9
— WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) December 8, 2020
WBRC FOX6 News @WBRCnews Legendary WBRC FOX6 News broadcaster Pat Gray has died. She was one of the best.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.