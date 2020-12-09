Pat Gray Death -Dead – Obituary : WBRC legend Pat Gray has Died .
WBRC legend Pat Gray has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Janice Rogers WBRC 12 hrs · We’ve lost another legend in Television broadcasting￼ – we Learned this morning that WBRC legend Pat Gray has passed away. She was a pioneer- beautiful – talented. Thanks to people like Pat, Channel 6 became a powerhouse in broadcast news. We just follow in their footsteps ￼ I never worked with Pat, but was honored to know her – honored to induct her into the Alabama broadcasting Hall of Fame ￼ honored to work at a place she held so dear. ￼￼￼Rest in Peace Pat You will never be forgotten.
Source: (20+) Janice Rogers WBRC – Posts | Facebook
