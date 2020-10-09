Pat Hooper Death – Dead : Pat Hooper Obituary : 1980 Olympian Dies, Cause of Death Unknown.

Pat Hooper has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Cathal Dennehy on Twitter: “Irish athletics has lost a great servant – on and off the track – and one of the nicest guys you could meet. Pat Hooper, a 1980 Olympian in the marathon, has died at the age of 68 after what’s believed to be a heart attack. He’ll be sorely missed. ”

Tributes

V sad to hear the passing of @irishathletics marathon legend & 1980 Olympian Pat Hooper.

A gentleman to his fingertips he loved his family, his club @RahenyShamrock & his sport -as Chairman of Dublin Co Board leaves a huge hole in the sport. Thoughts with Dick, Dave & family 😢 pic.twitter.com/O2ZgiFbfvS — Pierce O’Callaghan (@Pierceathletics) October 9, 2020