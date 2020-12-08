Pat Hughes Death -Dead – Obituary : socialist Pat Hughes has Died .
socialist. Pat Hughes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
@CWUnews have sadly lost a distinguished gentleman and socialist. Pat Hughes spent many years campaigning with @cwugmersey before finding a new home with @CwuWamc.
RIP comrade, you’ll be sorely missed @DaveWardGS @tkearnsy @NWCWU pic.twitter.com/W8U6PS1n38
— CWU WAMC BRANCH (@CwuWamc) December 8, 2020
