Pat Lee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pat Lee has Died .
Pat Lee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The board and staff of Norwich and District Historical Society are saddened by the news of Pat Lee's passing. Pat was a member of the Historical Society and a former director, and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.https://t.co/8gTFh7KPkT
— Norwich & District Historical Society (@norwichdhs) January 26, 2021
