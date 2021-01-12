Pat Loud Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Legendary & fiercely brilliant Pat Loud has Died.

Legendary & fiercely brilliant Pat Loud has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Vintage Los Angeles 3h · I have always been fascinated by the first reality TV family. Especially the legendary & fiercely brilliant Pat Loud who was the matriarch of the Loud family. A brave role model at a time when women were afraid to be outspoken. Her family were the first to be filmed in the 1973 12-hour PBS documentary “An American Family”. Back when reality TV contained actual reality. Pat was also my eyewear mentor. Farewell! 513513 24 Comments 8 Shares Like Comment Share

Tributes

Chuck Weiss

The American Experience episode about the Loud Family was so amazing to watch. Have you seen the movie “Cinema Verite” about the making of the series on the Loud Family? I was really well done and well researched.

Nosmo King

Was just referencing that documentary in a conversation the other day…

Johnece Firestone

Mesmerizing documentary I was glued to every episode as a teenager –

Aaron Collins

Loved original cast SNL’s Loud Family. Still funny. RIP Pat.

Timothy Joseph

I had the privilege of meeting her here in Pittsburgh in 2012. She was just lovely to talk to. I even have a copy of This Woman’s Story.

JoAnn Alexander

She was extraordinary. A fabulously fierce woman for her time, may she rest in peace. ❣️🙏

John Dewey

Groundbreaking in some ways for the visibility of the LGBTQ* community. Was so sad how her son ended up passing away.

Alexandra Spinner

A truly fascinating lady…and for the brief and vexing time I spent with the Loud Family dating one of her sons … once upon a time. RIP.

Debbie Scro

I loved that show. I was required to watch it for a high school social science class back in ‘73. Pat was a strong woman… dealt with everything with grace and wisdom. RIP