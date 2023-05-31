Pat McGrath Labs: Complete Look Using Pat McGrath Labs’ New and Existing Products!

Full Face of Pat McGrath Labs (New & Old Products!)

If you’re a makeup enthusiast, then you’ve probably heard of Pat McGrath Labs. Pat McGrath is a world-renowned makeup artist who has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. In 2015, she launched her own makeup line, Pat McGrath Labs, and it quickly became a cult favorite. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the old and new products from Pat McGrath Labs and creating a full face using them.

Face Products

First up, let’s start with the face products. The Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation is a new addition to the line. It comes in 36 shades and provides a natural, radiant finish. It’s also buildable, so you can go from a sheer to full coverage. We applied this foundation with a beauty blender and it blended seamlessly into the skin.

Next, we used the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Powder to set the foundation. This powder is finely milled and provides a blurring effect to the skin. It’s also available in 5 shades to match the foundation. We used a fluffy brush to apply this powder and it gave a flawless finish to the skin.

Eye Products

Moving on to the eyes, the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII Eyeshadow Palette: Divine Rose II is a must-have. This palette has 10 shades, ranging from soft pinks to deep plums. The formula is buttery and pigmented, making it easy to blend and create a variety of looks. We used the shade ‘Astral Pink Moon’ all over the lid and ‘VR Sextraterrestrial’ in the outer corner for a pop of color.

To add some definition to the eyes, we used the Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner. This is a new product from the line and it’s amazing. The brush tip is fine and precise, making it easy to create a winged liner. It’s also waterproof and long-lasting, so you don’t have to worry about it smudging throughout the day.

For mascara, we used the Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara. This mascara has a unique brush that separates and defines each lash. It’s also buildable, so you can go from natural to dramatic lashes. We applied a few coats of this mascara and it gave a voluminous effect to the lashes.

Lip Products

Finally, let’s talk about the lips. The Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in ‘Femmebot’ is a beautiful pink shade that complements the eye look. This lipstick has a creamy matte formula that’s comfortable to wear and doesn’t dry out the lips. It’s also long-lasting and doesn’t transfer, which is a plus.

To add some shine to the lips, we used the Pat McGrath Labs Lust Gloss in ‘Flesh 4’. This gloss has a high-shine finish and isn’t sticky. It also has a plumping effect, making the lips appear fuller.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the products from Pat McGrath Labs are incredible. They’re high-quality and perform well. The packaging is also beautiful and adds a luxurious feel to your makeup routine. If you’re looking to splurge on some new makeup products, then Pat McGrath Labs is definitely worth the investment.

Source Link :FULL FACE OF PAT MCGRATH LABS (NEW & OLD PRODUCTS!)/

Pat McGrath Labs makeup tutorial Pat McGrath Labs full face look Pat McGrath Labs product reviews Pat McGrath Labs makeup collection Pat McGrath Labs new releases