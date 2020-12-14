Pat Nunez Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Pat Nunez, father of Jefferson baseball head coach Spencer Nunez has Died .

December 14, 2020
Pat Nunez Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Pat Nunez, father of Jefferson baseball head coach Spencer Nunez has Died .

Coach Pat Nunez, father of Jefferson baseball head coach Spencer Nunez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

813Preps @813Preps Our deepest condolences to the Nunez family on the passing of Coach Pat Nunez. Mr. Nuñez, father of Jefferson baseball head coach Spencer Nunez, was a longtime area youth baseball coach including time at the high school level at Hillsborough, Tampa Catholic and Pinellas Park.

