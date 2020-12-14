Pat Nunez Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Pat Nunez, father of Jefferson baseball head coach Spencer Nunez has Died .
Coach Pat Nunez, father of Jefferson baseball head coach Spencer Nunez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Our deepest condolences to the Nunez family on the passing of Coach Pat Nunez. Mr. Nuñez, father of Jefferson baseball head coach Spencer Nunez, was a longtime area youth baseball coach including time at the high school level at Hillsborough, Tampa Catholic and Pinellas Park. https://t.co/5DG4lM9HXS
— 813Preps (@813Preps) December 14, 2020
