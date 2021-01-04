Pat O’Brien Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pat O’Brien has Died .
Pat O’Brien has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Unfortunately today we lost one of our own colleagues Pat O’Brien AP.
Pat took ill at home and despite the best efforts of our crews and the ED staff at UHW, Pat passed away.
Our Thoughts are with his wife Trish, children Gerard, Johanna & Orlaith at this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/lqa2dUglpK
— WaterfordAmb #StayAtHome (@WaterfordAmb) January 4, 2021
