Pat Patterson Death -Dead – Obituaries: Wrestling trailblazer Pat Patterson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Wrestling trailblazer Pat Patterson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“Kathy W. on Twitter: “Wrestling trailblazer Pat Patterson has died at 79”

Wrestling trailblazer Pat Patterson has died at 79 – CNN https://t.co/gEmnMTlupq — Kathy W. (@kateyes085) December 4, 2020

Tributes

Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/TugpAOrN6O — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 2, 2020