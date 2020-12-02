Pat Patterson Death -Dead : Pat Patterson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Pat Patterson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 2. 2020.

Rey Mysterio 2 hrs · Truly saddened to hear the loss of Pat Patterson. Thank you Pat for all you did for our sport & believing in the lil guy! It’s time to help book in Heaven with Eddie!!

Tributes

Bret Hart wrote

I’m very sad to learn of the passing of wrestling legend Pat Patterson. Few minds in the profession had the depth that he did. He will stand as being one of the greatest visionaries and for having an incredible imagination that paved wrestling’s greatest memories. I can count on one hand the people who had the deepest understanding of great psychology in pro wrestling, and perhaps Pat was the greatest ever. His ultimate contribution can never be properly measured, but to those who know, Pat will always stand the tallest. Pat had so much to do with my success I don’t know where to start in thanking him. He had everything to do with the finish of my ‘96 Wrestlemania 12 Ironman Match with Shawn Michaels. In fact, I’d say it’s fair to say that both Shawn and I dedicated that match inspirationally to Pat. That match was our appreciation and gratitude from both of us.

Austin L. Campbell wrote

I always liked Pat as a wrestler but thought he had one of the best minds in the business. I’m glad Bret said what he said because there is no way I could have put any better than he did.

Jamie Francis wrote

My condolences to Pat’s family, both his family and his very extended wrestling family, great guy, great story teller, I love how we now get a look at the behind the scenes with wwe, shows how some guys and gals carried on after leaving the ring, Pat Patterson was one of the best in this respect alone, not withstanding what he gave us fans in the ring, Rest In Peace Sir.

Alexander Darracott wrote

Just heard of the news of Pat Patterson. As you so eloquently put it, Pat had among the best minds in the industry. A great wrestler who was so influential and creative He was and shall always be a legend, and shall be missed by all. Everything that you said is spot on Bret.

My thoughts and condolences to all his friends and family. R.I.P Pat Patterson.

Mike Evans wrote

Is it ironic that I actually showed my 9 year old son the WM12 Iron Man match last night? He was inspired by the performance and understands why it is one of the greatest matches in history. RIP Pat Patterson.

Tom Buchanan wrote

Pat was a wonderful person who treated everybody with respect, loved wrestling, and always seemed to love life. In the heyday of WWF Pat was the dominant force working to elevate storytelling and keep the business true to the fan, and he brought kindness to the locker room and corporate office. He was one of the truly good guys in a business of sloppy self-opportunism.

Jim St.Louis wrote

Watching Pat, Roddy,and Gene, and all the legends in WWE Legends house was a blast. And at the same time sharing all their personal stories. And now those 3 legends are together again. Condolences thoughts and prayers to Pat and his family!!.