Pat Person Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mankato lost a modern day hospitality pioneer.
Death Notice for Today February 28. 2021
Pat Person has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 28. 2021.
Pub 500 1h · Mankato lost a modern day hospitality pioneer yesterday. Our hearts go out the the Person families and friends, especially all those involved with MIO. Rest in Peace Pat Person.
