Pat Quinn Death –Dead-Obituaries : Pat Quinn, Co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge has died.
Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and an inspiration to millions of people around the world has died, according to a statement posted online on November 22. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
We are deeply sorry to share that Pat Quinn passed away today. Pat was co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and an inspiration to millions of people around the world.
Pat was diagnosed in March of 2013, a month after his 30th birthday. Immediately after he was diagnosed, he decided he wanted to make a difference in the ALS community.
Pat, who lived in Yonkers, NY, saw the Ice Bucket Challenge on the feed of the friends and family of the late Anthony Senerchia, of Pelham, NY, and knew it was the key to raising ALS awareness.
The Ice Bucket Challenge went on to raise $115 million for The ALS Association and over $220 million around the world for ALS research. It dramatically accelerated the fight against ALS, leading to new research discoveries, expanded care for people living with ALS, and significant investment from the government in ALS research.
There is still a long way to go in finding a cure and treatment of ALS. If you are looking for a good cause consider this one.
RIP Pat.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
It’s a testament to the kindness and good of some people, that they can take the most horrible, disappointing situation and use it for good. God bless him and all the positive sacrifices he made.
Rip Mr. Quinn, Hope your efforts help with finding treatment and cure. Prayers and Sympathies for your Family in their time of loss.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.