Pat Quinn Death –Dead-Obituaries : Pat Quinn, Co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge has died.

Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and an inspiration to millions of people around the world has died, according to a statement posted online on November 22 . 2020.

Official Terry Bradshaw wrote We are deeply sorry to share that Pat Quinn passed away today. Pat was co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and an inspiration to millions of people around the world. Pat was diagnosed in March of 2013, a month after his 30th birthday. Immediately after he was diagnosed, he decided he wanted to make a difference in the ALS community. Pat, who lived in Yonkers, NY, saw the Ice Bucket Challenge on the feed of the friends and family of the late Anthony Senerchia, of Pelham, NY, and knew it was the key to raising ALS awareness. The Ice Bucket Challenge went on to raise $115 million for The ALS Association and over $220 million around the world for ALS research. It dramatically accelerated the fight against ALS, leading to new research discoveries, expanded care for people living with ALS, and significant investment from the government in ALS research. There is still a long way to go in finding a cure and treatment of ALS. If you are looking for a good cause consider this one. RIP Pat.

