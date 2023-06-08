Pat Robertson, a prominent conservative evangelist, passes away at the age of 93

Conservative Evangelist Pat Robertson Passes Away at Age 93

Renowned conservative evangelist Pat Robertson has passed away at the age of 93. Robertson was a prominent figure in the religious community, founding the Christian Broadcasting Network and hosting its flagship program, “The 700 Club.” He was known for his conservative views on social issues and his outspokenness on political matters. Robertson was also a bestselling author and a respected leader in the evangelical movement. His passing is mourned by many in the religious and political communities alike.

Christian Broadcasting Network The 700 Club Religious broadcasting Televangelist Faith-based media