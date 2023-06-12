Pat Robertson, Controversial Figure, Passes Away at Age 93

Insane Bigot Pat Robertson Passes Away at 93

The controversial figure and televangelist Pat Robertson has passed away at the age of 93. Robertson was known for his extreme views, including his anti-LGBTQ+ stance, belief in demonic possession, and his claim that natural disasters were God’s punishment for society’s sins.

Throughout his career, Robertson faced criticism and backlash for his hateful rhetoric and discriminatory beliefs. He was also known for his failed presidential bid in 1988 and his founding of the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Robertson’s passing has sparked mixed reactions, with some mourning his death while others celebrate the end of his harmful influence. Nonetheless, his legacy as a divisive figure in American religion and politics is sure to continue.

Pat Robertson legacy Controversial statements by Pat Robertson Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) Televangelist Pat Robertson Christian right movement