Pat Robertson Passes Away at Age 93 while Biden Rejects Student Loan Forgiveness Legislation

Pat Robertson Passes Away at Age 93 While Biden Vetoes Student Loan Forgiveness Bill

Renowned televangelist and founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network, Pat Robertson, has passed away at the age of 93. Robertson was a prominent figure in the Christian community for over six decades, known for his controversial views on social and political issues.

In other news, President Joe Biden has vetoed a bill that would have provided student loan forgiveness for thousands of borrowers. The bill aimed to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower, a move that would have helped ease the burden of student loan debt for millions of Americans.

However, Biden cited concerns about the potential cost and legal issues surrounding the bill as reasons for his veto. This decision has been met with disappointment and frustration from supporters of student loan forgiveness.

