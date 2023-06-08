Pat Robertson, Prominent Religious Broadcaster, Passes Away: Watch His Last Emotional Video – Pat Robertson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Religious Broadcaster Pat Robertson Passes Away, Leaving Behind an Emotional Video

According to recent reports, renowned religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has passed away. His cause of death is yet to be disclosed. However, before his passing, Robertson recorded an emotional video that has since gone viral. His heartfelt message has touched the hearts of many and will forever be remembered. Robertson, who was a prominent figure in the Christian community, will be dearly missed.

