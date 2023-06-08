Pat Robertson, religious broadcaster, passes away at 93 years old.

Religious Broadcaster Pat Robertson Passes Away at 93

Renowned religious broadcaster, Pat Robertson, has passed away at the age of 93. Robertson was well-known for his influential programs, including “The 700 Club,” which he hosted for over five decades. He was also a strong advocate for conservative Christian values and played a key role in the establishment of the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Robertson’s passing has been mourned by many, including his family, friends, and colleagues in the religious community. He will be remembered as a pioneer of Christian broadcasting and a tireless champion of faith-based causes.

