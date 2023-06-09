Pat Robertson, renowned religious broadcaster, passes away at the age of 93.

Pat Robertson, a Religious Broadcaster, Passes Away at the Age of 93

The world mourns as Pat Robertson, a renowned religious broadcaster, breathed his last at the age of 93. He was widely known for his contributions to the Christian community and his unrelenting efforts to spread the word of God through various media channels.

Robertson started his career as a Southern Baptist minister and went on to establish the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in 1961. He also founded Regent University in Virginia Beach, which became one of the leading Christian universities in the United States.

Apart from his religious endeavors, Robertson was also a prominent political figure and ran for the Republican Presidential nomination in 1988. He was known for his conservative views on social issues and was often criticized for his controversial statements.

Despite the criticisms, Robertson remained steadfast in his beliefs and continued to inspire millions of people around the world through his religious broadcasts and humanitarian efforts. His legacy will continue to live on, and his contributions to the Christian community will never be forgotten.

Pat Robertson Religious broadcaster Christian television Christian Broadcasting Network Televangelist