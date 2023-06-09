Pat Robertson, Televangelist and Trump’s Last Presidential Encounter, Passes Away at 93

Televangelist Pat Robertson Passes Away at 93, Had Final Meeting with Trump

Renowned televangelist Pat Robertson has passed away at the age of 93. One of the most influential religious figures in the United States, Robertson was the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network and the host of the popular show, “The 700 Club.”

Robertson was known for his conservative views and his outspoken support for Republican politicians. His last public meeting was with former President Donald Trump, who visited Robertson at his Virginia home in 2020.

Robertson’s passing marks the end of an era in American religious history. He will be remembered as a powerful voice for conservative Christianity and a tireless advocate for his beliefs.

Pat Robertson Televangelism Donald Trump Religious Leaders Legacy