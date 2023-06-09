Pat Robertson, the Christian Conservative Influencer, Passes Away at 93

Pat Robertson, Who Gave Christian Conservatives Clout, Is Dead at 93

Rev. Pat Robertson, a prominent religious leader who helped shape the modern Christian conservative movement in the United States, has died at the age of 93. Robertson was known for his controversial statements on social and political issues, as well as his successful career as a televangelist and founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network. He also ran for president in 1988 as a Republican candidate. Despite his polarizing views, Robertson was a significant figure in American politics and will be remembered for his impact on the conservative movement.

