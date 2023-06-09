“Pat Robertson’s Prayers on The 700 Club Before His Passing”







Pat Robertson The 700 Club Prayers Before He Died

Pat Robertson The 700 Club Prayers Before He Died

As the founder and host of The 700 Club, Pat Robertson was known for his unwavering faith and commitment to prayer. Before his passing, he offered these prayers:

“Dear God, thank you for the blessings you have given me throughout my life. I pray for your guidance and strength as I face this final journey. May your love and mercy comfort me and those I leave behind.”

“Lord, I know that my time on earth is coming to an end. I pray that you will forgive my sins and welcome me into your kingdom. May your grace and peace be with me always.”

“Heavenly Father, I lift up my family and friends to you. May they find comfort and strength in your love and may they continue to serve you faithfully. Thank you for the precious gift of life and for the hope of eternal life in you.”

Pat Robertson’s legacy lives on through his ministry and the countless lives he touched with his message of hope and faith.





Pat Robertson biography Pat Robertson legacy The 700 Club history Pat Robertson religious views Pat Robertson impact on Christianity