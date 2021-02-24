Pat Scott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pat Scott has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @WATSONIANFC: WFC are very sad to inform you that Pat Scott passed away on Thursday, February 18 – her contribution to George Watson’s College and the Watsonian community was immeasurable and she will be greatly missed, read more here https://bit.ly/2ZMKYDi



