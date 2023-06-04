“paternity case”: Podcast: 5 Key Things to Know About Hunter Biden’s Paternity Case and the Invisible Primary

In today’s episode of the 5 Things podcast, USA TODAY National Political Correspondent David Jackson and Justice Department Correspondent Bart Jansen cover major political developments, including the GOP primary, the Justice Department’s decision not to pursue criminal charges against former Vice President Mike Pence, and Hunter Biden’s paternity case. Additionally, the podcast discusses YouTube’s decision to stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 election was fraudulent and the impact of Canadian wildfires on the US.

The Republican primary has finally come into sharper focus, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticizes former President Donald Trump. DeSantis, who officially announced his candidacy last week, has been deflecting Trump’s criticism for months. However, since he became a candidate, he has had to defend himself and strike back at Trump. While DeSantis does not directly mention Trump in his speeches, he is much more aggressive against him in interviews. Other candidates like Nikki Haley and Tim Scott have deflected questions about Trump, as they do not want to alienate possible Trump supporters or be attacked by Trump himself.

As for Trump’s strategy, he plans to stay on the offensive and focus on the person who is in second place, which is currently DeSantis. According to recent polling, Trump is ahead of his opponents by a margin of around 25 points and is clearly the front-runner.

In other political news, the Justice Department has informed former Vice President Mike Pence that it won’t pursue criminal charges because of classified documents found at his Indiana home. Meanwhile, inquiries continue into the classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s former office in Washington and at his home in Delaware, as well as over 300 classified records found at former President Trump’s home.

Hunter Biden is facing a deposition this month and a trial in July in a paternity case with the mother of his daughter. The issue being disputed is not the paternity of the young girl, but rather the amount of child support Hunter Biden should provide. Additionally, Hunter Biden opposes his daughter being given the Biden family name, as he argues that he has a strained relationship with his father.

Finally, the podcast discusses YouTube’s decision to stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 election was fraudulent and the impact of Canadian wildfires on the US. While YouTube will still remove content that violates its policies on hate speech and harassment, it will no longer remove videos that claim the election was fraudulent. Additionally, smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted into the US, causing poor air quality. An interactive map is available to track the wildfires’ impact.

In conclusion, today’s episode of the 5 Things podcast covers a range of political developments, from the GOP primary to Hunter Biden’s paternity case. While the Republican primary has finally come into sharper focus, other political inquiries and disputes continue. Additionally, the podcast discusses YouTube’s decision to stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 election was fraudulent and the impact of Canadian wildfires on the US.

Presidential Elections Political Campaigns Family Law Paternity Testing Media Coverage

News Source : WorldNewsEra

Source Link :The Invisible Primary, Hunter Biden’s Paternity Case: 5 Things Podcast/