“Pathankot Police bust major illicit liquor module, arrest suspect Tilak Raj”

In an intensified crackdown on the illicit liquor mafia, Pathankot Police have once again dismantled a major module involved in the illegal trade and apprehended the kingpin. The accused has been identified as Tilak Raj, son of Banka Ram, and was arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Sujanpur Police Station and the Excise Department under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sub Division Dharkalan, Rajinder Minhas.

Speaking to the media, SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh revealed further details about the operation. The Sujanpur Police Station was alerted that a large stock of counterfeit liquor, collected from various regions, was being sold in Sujanpur and surrounding areas. Acting swiftly on this information, a team led by SHO Sujanpur Anil Powar, along with the Excise Department, was dispatched to a private car parking space near tempo Stand, Sujanpur.

Upon arrival, the police party discovered a massive cache of illicit liquor. The suspects, Tilak Raj and Rohit alias Annu, were involved in the fraudulent removal of holograms and bar codes from bottles, deceiving innocent consumers by passing off the counterfeit liquor as genuine. While Tilak Raj was apprehended successfully, his accomplice managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

The contraband confiscated consisted of 102 cartons containing various brands of liquor. A case has been registered against the accused at Sujanpur Police Station under sections 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act.

SSP Khakh emphasized the ongoing investigation into this large-scale illegal operation. The police force, under the supervision of DSP Dharkalan Rajinder Minhas, is determined to unravel the intricate network involved in this heinous crime.

The apprehended accused will be presented before the regional court, where his remand will be sought to question him about his network and investigate his connections both upstream and downstream. The police contingent has been carrying out targeted operations to apprehend his associates.

SSP Khakh stated that Pathankot Police remain committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of citizens. Such operations against the illicit liquor mafia serve as a stern warning to those who attempt to exploit the trust of the community. The police force urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to maintain a secure and law-abiding society.