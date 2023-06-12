Patient Commits Suicide at Northwick Park Hospital Incident

Tragic Incident at Northwick Park Hospital: Patient Dies by Suicide

It is with great sadness that we report a patient has died by suicide at Northwick Park Hospital. The incident occurred on [insert date] and is currently under investigation by the hospital and local authorities.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the patient’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We are committed to providing support and resources to those affected by this tragedy.

Northwick Park Hospital takes the mental health and wellbeing of our patients very seriously and we are constantly striving to improve our services and protocols to ensure the safety of all those in our care.

We ask for privacy and respect for the patient’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Mental health care in hospitals Suicide prevention in healthcare settings Patient safety in hospitals Hospital policies and protocols for mental health patients Support for families and loved ones of hospital patients who die by suicide