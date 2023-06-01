“patio seating Champaign-Urbana”: What are some great patios to relax on in Champaign-Urbana?

Where Can We Lollygag on a Patio in Champaign-Urbana?

Champaign-Urbana is a beautiful place with lovely outdoor spaces that are perfect for lollygagging on a patio. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax with friends or a romantic spot for a date, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are some of the best patios in Champaign-Urbana:

The Blind Pig Brewery

The Blind Pig Brewery is a popular spot in Champaign-Urbana with a spacious patio that’s perfect for lollygagging. The patio is surrounded by lush greenery, and there are plenty of tables and chairs for guests to enjoy. The Blind Pig Brewery is known for its craft beers, which are brewed on-site, and there’s also a great selection of food to choose from.

Black Dog Smoke & Ale House

Black Dog Smoke & Ale House is a popular barbecue restaurant in Urbana that has a great patio for lollygagging. The patio is covered, so guests can enjoy the outdoors rain or shine. There are plenty of tables and chairs, and the atmosphere is relaxed and casual. The menu at Black Dog Smoke & Ale House is full of delicious barbecue dishes, and there’s also a great selection of craft beers to choose from.

Baxter’s American Grille

Baxter’s American Grille is a popular restaurant in Champaign that has a beautiful patio for lollygagging. The patio is surrounded by trees and flowers, and there are plenty of tables and chairs for guests to relax at. The menu at Baxter’s American Grille is full of classic American dishes, and there’s also a great selection of cocktails to choose from.

Farren’s Pub & Eatery

Farren’s Pub & Eatery is a popular spot in Champaign with a great patio for lollygagging. The patio is covered, so guests can enjoy the outdoors rain or shine, and there are plenty of tables and chairs for guests to relax at. Farren’s Pub & Eatery is known for its great selection of beers, and there’s also a great menu of pub food to choose from.

Papa Del’s Pizza

Papa Del’s Pizza is a popular pizza restaurant in Champaign that has a great patio for lollygagging. The patio is covered, so guests can enjoy the outdoors rain or shine, and there are plenty of tables and chairs for guests to relax at. The pizza at Papa Del’s Pizza is famous in Champaign-Urbana, and there are also plenty of other delicious dishes to choose from on the menu.

Big Grove Tavern

Big Grove Tavern is a popular restaurant in Champaign that has a beautiful patio for lollygagging. The patio is surrounded by trees and flowers, and there are plenty of tables and chairs for guests to relax at. The menu at Big Grove Tavern is full of delicious dishes made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and there’s also a great selection of craft beers and cocktails to choose from.

Seven Saints

Seven Saints is a popular restaurant in Champaign that has a great patio for lollygagging. The patio is covered, so guests can enjoy the outdoors rain or shine, and there are plenty of tables and chairs for guests to relax at. The menu at Seven Saints is full of delicious dishes, and there’s also a great selection of craft beers and cocktails to choose from.

Blackbird

Blackbird is a popular restaurant in Urbana that has a great patio for lollygagging. The patio is covered, so guests can enjoy the outdoors rain or shine, and there are plenty of tables and chairs for guests to relax at. The menu at Blackbird is full of delicious dishes made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and there’s also a great selection of craft beers and cocktails to choose from.

The Esquire Lounge

The Esquire Lounge is a popular bar in Champaign that has a great patio for lollygagging. The patio is covered, so guests can enjoy the outdoors rain or shine, and there are plenty of tables and chairs for guests to relax at. The Esquire Lounge is known for its great selection of drinks, and there’s also a menu of delicious pub food to choose from.

Crane Alley

Crane Alley is a popular restaurant in Urbana that has a great patio for lollygagging. The patio is covered, so guests can enjoy the outdoors rain or shine, and there are plenty of tables and chairs for guests to relax at. The menu at Crane Alley is full of delicious dishes made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and there’s also a great selection of craft beers and cocktails to choose from.

These are just a few of the best patios in Champaign-Urbana for lollygagging. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax with friends or a romantic spot for a date, there’s something for everyone in Champaign-Urbana.

Outdoor dining Champaign-Urbana Patio seating Champaign-Urbana Al fresco dining Champaign-Urbana Rooftop bars Champaign-Urbana Beer gardens Champaign-Urbana

News Source : Smile Politely — Champaign-Urbana’s Culture Magazine

Source Link :Where can we lollygag on a patio in Champaign-Urbana?/