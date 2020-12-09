Patreice Massey Death -Dead – Obituary : Michigan Chronicle former editor, Patreice A. Massey has Died .

By | December 9, 2020
Patreice Massey Death -Dead – Obituary : Michigan Chronicle former editor, Patreice A. Massey has Died .

Michigan Chronicle former editor, Patreice A. Massey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Michigan Chronicle @MIChronicle It is with a heavy heart, we mourn our dear friend and former editor, Patreice A. Massey.

