Patreice Massey Death -Dead – Obituary : Michigan Chronicle former editor, Patreice A. Massey has Died .
Michigan Chronicle former editor, Patreice A. Massey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart, we mourn our dear friend and former editor, Patreice A. Massey. https://t.co/ImUesdSAkK
— Michigan Chronicle (@MIChronicle) December 9, 2020
Michigan Chronicle @MIChronicle It is with a heavy heart, we mourn our dear friend and former editor, Patreice A. Massey.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.