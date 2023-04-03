Patriarch of Wayans family died.

The head of the Wayans family, Howell Wayans, has departed from this world.

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family, has passed away at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by The Source Magazine on Twitter, who reported that Wayans had died peacefully surrounded by his family.

The Wayans family is known for their contributions to the entertainment industry, with notable members including Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans. Howell Wayans himself was a writer and producer, and was instrumental in shaping the careers of his children.

Wayans was born in New York City in 1948, and grew up in a large family with 10 siblings. He worked as a grocery store clerk before pursuing a career in show business, and eventually became a writer and producer. He married his wife Elvira in 1967, and they had 10 children together.

The Wayans family first gained prominence in the 1980s with the sketch comedy show “In Living Color,” which was created and produced by Keenen Ivory Wayans. The show launched the careers of several members of the Wayans family, as well as other performers like Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez.

Since then, members of the Wayans family have gone on to create and star in numerous movies and TV shows, with many of them following in Howell Wayans’ footsteps as writers and producers. The family’s influence on popular culture has been significant, with their irreverent humor and boundary-pushing content inspiring a generation of comedians.

In the wake of Howell Wayans’ passing, members of the entertainment industry have expressed their condolences on social media. Many have noted the impact that he had on the Wayans family and on the comedy world as a whole.

Despite his success, Howell Wayans remained humble and devoted to his family throughout his life. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a pioneer in the world of entertainment. His legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren, who continue to inspire audiences with their comedy and creativity.

Source : @TheSource

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/P5iIDYz5ly — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 3, 2023

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/P5iIDYz5ly — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 3, 2023