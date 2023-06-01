Patric Young infection: Former Florida star and ESPN analyst Patric Young fights against a ‘serious’ infection.

Former Florida Basketball Star Patric Young Faces New Battle with Serious Infection

Patric Young, former Florida men’s basketball star, has been facing a new battle with a “serious” infection, according to author Jon Gordon’s tweet on Wednesday night. Young, who was paralyzed in a car accident less than a year ago, has been working for the SEC Network this basketball season.

Gordon asked for prayers for Young, describing him as a “special soul.” Young has been a source of inspiration for many, having worked hard to recover from his injuries and return to some semblance of normalcy.

During his time at Florida from 2010 to 2014, Young was a standout player. He earned the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award and was a second team All-SEC selection in 2014. He went on to have a brief professional career before joining the SEC Network in 2021.

Last year, Young shared his recovery journey during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show. He spent a month and a half in a Colorado hospital, where the staff helped him prepare for life outside of the hospital. Young talked about the challenges he faced and the hard work he was putting in to overcome them.

Despite the difficulties he faced, Young maintained his sense of humor. He joked with his former coach, Billy Donovan, about how if he had worked as hard during his college years as he was working now, he would have been a first-round pick.

Young’s journey has been an inspiration to many, and his perseverance in the face of adversity is a testament to his character. He has shown that with hard work, determination, and a positive attitude, it is possible to overcome even the most difficult challenges.

As Young faces this new battle with a serious infection, we join Jon Gordon in asking for prayers and sending love his way. We know that with his strength and resilience, he will overcome this newest obstacle and continue to inspire us all.

