Patrice Boyd Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Haywood girls basketball coach Patrice Boyd was found dead in her home has Died .

Patrice Boyd has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Haywood girls basketball coach Patrice Boyd was found dead in her home this morning after not reporting to school, Haywood County Schools superintendent Joey Hassell confirmed . After Boyd was not at school on time, the Haywood administration sent an SRO officer over to her house for a wellness check and found her dead. A cause of death is unknown at this time.

Source: Haywood coach Patrice Boyd found dead, superintendent confirms

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— – Condolences to the @haywoodtomcats community with this news breaking this morning. Prayers to her family and friends. She touched many lives through her time coaching. #JacksonPrepshttps://t.co/VnEIGlTHj1 — Michael Odom (@JSWriterMichael) February 4, 2021



