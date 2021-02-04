Patrice Boyd Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Haywood girls basketball coach Patrice Boyd was found dead in her home has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Patrice Boyd has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
Haywood girls basketball coach Patrice Boyd was found dead in her home this morning after not reporting to school, Haywood County Schools superintendent Joey Hassell confirmed . After Boyd was not at school on time, the Haywood administration sent an SRO officer over to her house for a wellness check and found her dead. A cause of death is unknown at this time.
Source: Haywood coach Patrice Boyd found dead, superintendent confirms
Condolences to the @haywoodtomcats community with this news breaking this morning. Prayers to her family and friends. She touched many lives through her time coaching. #JacksonPrepshttps://t.co/VnEIGlTHj1
— Michael Odom (@JSWriterMichael) February 4, 2021
