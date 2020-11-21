Patricia Beatty Death -Dead : Patricia Beatty, a co-founder of Toronto Dance Theatre has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tributes

It is with deep sadness that Toronto Dance Theatre announces the passing of Patricia Beatty, one of the founders of both the Company and The School of Toronto Dance Theatre: https://t.co/AXSwNGtPCI Photo: Cylla von Tiedemann pic.twitter.com/3Mvg7qIqBq — Toronto Dance Theatre (@TOdancetheatre) November 21, 2020