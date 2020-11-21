Patricia Beatty Death -Dead : Patricia Beatty, a co-founder of Toronto Dance Theatre has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 21, 2020
0 Comment

Patricia Beatty Death -Dead : Patricia Beatty, a co-founder of Toronto Dance Theatre has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Patricia Beatty, a co-founder of Toronto Dance Theatre has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.

“Paula Citron on Twitter: “Patricia Beatty, a co-founder of Toronto Dance Theatre, has passed away, and Canada has lost another titan of dance. I’ll be writing my own tribute for Trish for Ludwig van and my website, https://t.co/gR9C6zdPv4. and will post when they are available. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.