Patricia Carrick Death -Dead – Obituaries: Patricia Carrick has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Patricia Carrick has Died

Patricia Carrick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

” Dr Mary McAuliffe 😷 on Twitter: “Patricia Carrick – who received apology from Taoiseach over missed cervical cancer diagnosis – has died (via @thejournal_ie) May she rest in peace ”

Patricia Carrick – who received apology from Taoiseach over missed cervical cancer diagnosis – has died (via @thejournal_ie) May she rest in peace https://t.co/Svg2jdplMK — Dr Mary McAuliffe 😷 (@MaryMcAuliffe4) November 25, 2020

Tributes

Ham Sambho-ho-ho wrote

Its hard watching the women of Ireland being kicked in the teeth by the establishment again, this time regarding the picture leaks. On the same day as Patricia Carrick dies and that Carlow principal passes the buck. Bad times.

The comments by Vicky Phelan, a native of Mooncoin, County #Kilkenny, were made on Galway Bay FM following the death of Patricia Carrick last night … https://t.co/VH6FQ64xCH — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) November 25, 2020