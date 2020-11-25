Patricia Carrick Death -Dead – Obituaries: Patricia Carrick has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 25, 2020
0 Comment

Patricia Carrick Death -Dead – Obituaries: Patricia Carrick has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Patricia Carrick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

” Dr Mary McAuliffe 😷 on Twitter: “Patricia Carrick – who received apology from Taoiseach over missed cervical cancer diagnosis – has died (via @thejournal_ie) May she rest in peace ”

Tributes 

Ham Sambho-ho-ho wrote
Its hard watching the women of Ireland being kicked in the teeth by the establishment again, this time regarding the picture leaks. On the same day as Patricia Carrick dies and that Carlow principal passes the buck. Bad times.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.