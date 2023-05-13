Patricia Leary Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering Patricia Leary: A Life Well-Lived

Honoring the Legacy of Patricia Leary: A Life of Significance

Remembering Patricia Leary: A Life Well-Lived

Patricia Leary, a well-respected and beloved member of her community, passed away on May 9, 2021, at the age of 72. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.

Early Life and Education

Patricia was born on June 22, 1948, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to parents who were both teachers. She inherited their love of learning and pursued a career in education herself. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Minnesota and later went on to earn a master’s degree in library science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A Career Dedicated to Education and Literacy

Patricia’s passion for education and literacy led her to spend over 30 years as a school librarian in the St. Paul Public Schools. She was known for her dedication to her students and her ability to inspire a love of reading in them. She created a warm and welcoming atmosphere in the library, where students felt comfortable asking for help and exploring the world of books. Many of her former students credit her with sparking their love of reading and their lifelong pursuit of knowledge.

Involvement in the Community

Outside of her work as a librarian, Patricia was actively involved in her community. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and served on the board of the Minnesota Library Association. She also volunteered at her local church and was a mentor to many young people in her community.

A Life Full of Love and Adventure

Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband, John, were married for over 50 years and raised two children together. They were known for their love of travel and exploring new places. Patricia was an avid photographer and captured many beautiful memories of their adventures together.

In addition to her love of travel, Patricia was an accomplished musician. She played the piano and flute and was a member of several community musical ensembles. Music was an important part of her life, and she shared her love of it with her family and friends.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Patricia was a shining example of a life well-lived. She dedicated her career to helping others learn and grow, and her passion for education and literacy will continue to inspire many for years to come. She was a kind, compassionate, and generous person who gave back to her community in countless ways. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the memories she created.

As we remember Patricia, we can honor her by continuing to pursue our passions, giving back to our communities, and inspiring others to learn and grow. She will be greatly missed, but her impact will be felt for generations to come.

