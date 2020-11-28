Patricia Pleszczynska Death -Dead – Obituaries: Patricia Pleszczynska, driving force behind the CBC in Quebec for decades, dies at 67.
Patricia Pleszczynska has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
“Susan Marjetti on Twitter: “Patricia Pleszczynska, driving force behind the CBC in Quebec for decades, dies at 67 ”
Patricia Pleszczynska, driving force behind the CBC in Quebec for decades, dies at 67https://t.co/HbUm6fKi1K pic.twitter.com/xAQGlB3SRv
— Susan Marjetti (@Brdcaster) November 27, 2020
Tributes
I remember meeting Patricia while working at CBC Radio in Montreal and she was a force — engaging, caring, and deeply committed to telling the stories of Québec to the country. Sincere condolences to @B_STLAURENT and all her loved ones. https://t.co/vP02AR5j0b
— Chris O'Neill-Yates (@oneillyatescbc) November 28, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.