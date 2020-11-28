Patricia Pleszczynska Death -Dead – Obituaries: Patricia Pleszczynska, driving force behind the CBC in Quebec for decades, dies at 67.

Patricia Pleszczynska has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.

“Susan Marjetti on Twitter: “Patricia Pleszczynska, driving force behind the CBC in Quebec for decades, dies at 67 ”

Patricia Pleszczynska, driving force behind the CBC in Quebec for decades, dies at 67https://t.co/HbUm6fKi1K pic.twitter.com/xAQGlB3SRv — Susan Marjetti (@Brdcaster) November 27, 2020

Tributes

I remember meeting Patricia while working at CBC Radio in Montreal and she was a force — engaging, caring, and deeply committed to telling the stories of Québec to the country. Sincere condolences to @B_STLAURENT and all her loved ones. https://t.co/vP02AR5j0b — Chris O'Neill-Yates (@oneillyatescbc) November 28, 2020